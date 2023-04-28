Indianapolis man convicted of 2020 murder after three-day trial

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted for a deadly shooting that occurred in 2020.

Ivy Nunn was convicted after a three-day trial for the 2020 murder of Daniel Morris Jr.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area in the 3800 block of Guion Access Road on reports of a body found just after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

The body was identified as Daniel Morris Jr.. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvis.

According to police, Morris’s relatives and friends last had contact with him in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 while he was at the Westlake Apartments located at the 6100 block of Beachview Drive.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the morning of Aug. 21 and saw three people arrive at the apartment at 2:24 a.m. Shortly after, two males are seen carrying another male’s body and placing it in their vehicle.

On Sept. 11, 2020, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Nunn for the murder in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The deputy prosecutors, IMPD detectives and US Marshals who were working diligently to solve this case owe a courageous witness a debt of gratitude, as they were able to provide information that expedited the investigation,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Witness cooperation is an invaluable asset to any investigation and often serves as a catalyst for justice.”

A sentencing hearing for Nunn has been scheduled for May 25.