Indianapolis man convicted of Attempted Murder after firing shots at IMPD officers in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of Attempted Murder for shooting at IMPD officers in August 2022.

Ryan Ridnor, 33, was convicted of two counts of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness for the August 2022 shooting in which he fired shots at IMPD officers.

On the day of the shooting, IMPD officers responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Drive, near the intersection of South High School Road and Thompson Road, to check on Ridnor’s well-being. His mother called 911 concerned about the mental state he was in.

According to court documents, Ridnor's mother told police he had recently lost his job, was drinking and had access to guns. She was worried that he was suicidal.

Upon arrival, Ridnor approached the front door of the residence with a handgun, police say.

When officers asked Ridnor to step off the porch, he retreated into the home and fired shots in the direction of the officers.

At least one IMPD patrol car was struck by the gunfire.

IMPD SWAT arrived and took Ridnor into custody. No one was injured.

A sentencing hearing has been set for July 13 at 9:30 a.m.

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision in this case. The officers involved were unnecessarily put into danger while simply trying to do their jobs and protect others. I commend their bravery and their cooperation that led to this resolution,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

