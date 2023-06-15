Indianapolis man found guilty of drug trafficking, faces up to life in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms.

A federal jury has found Steven Lamar Brown, 42, guilty of seven felony charges including the following:



Five counts of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, between Sept. 2020 and Feb. 2021, Brown was observed and recorded on video and audio selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on three separate occasions.

On the recordings, Brown can be clearly seen and heard weighing drugs and counting the money he received in exchange.

On Feb. 23, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted to stop Brown in his car to arrest him, but he refused to comply.

Police say officers eventually stopped Brown, searched his vehicle and found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in the glove box.

Law enforcement, including Task Force Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and IMPD officers, conducted a court-authorized search of Brown’s residence.

Throughout the home, they found the following:

Master bedroom & Closet



52.1 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin

26.3 grams of fentanyl

100.96 grams of heroin

165.5 grams of methamphetamine

117 Xanax pills

10.7 grams of cocaine base (“crack cocaine”)

3 loaded semi-automatic assault-style rifles

A loaded shotgun

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun

Brown’s birth certificate and social security card

On and under the bed



1.2 kilograms of synthetic marijuana in gallon-size bags

28.0 grams of synthetic marijuana

A loaded .38 Special caliber revolver

2 loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols

Second bedroom



A metal kilo press

Loaded magazines

A box of ammunition behind a standalone mirror

Kitchen



A black digital scale with drug residue

407.1 grams of synthetic marijuana

Brown has multiple prior convictions for felony offenses. He was on parole for robbery when he committed these crimes.

The U.S. District Court will sentence Brown at a later date. He faces up to life in prison and 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.