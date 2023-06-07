Indianapolis man sentenced to 14 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, on October 7, 2021, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agents witnessed Nicholas Karagianis, 38, sell 62.2 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of fentanyl to an individual for $900.

On November 1, 2021, Karagianis sold 108.7 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of fentanyl to the same individual in a parking lot near East Thompson Road in Indianapolis.

According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Six out of 10 counterfeit pills examined by the DEA in the past year contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

Law enforcement officials say Karagianis is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony convictions of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.

“Fentanyl is devastating our communities at an unprecedented rate. Illegally armed fentanyl dealers pose an even greater danger to the public,” United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said. “We continue to work diligently with the DEA to aggressively address this epidemic and remove armed fentanyl dealers from our neighborhoods.”

Karagianis must also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from prison.