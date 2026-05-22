Indianapolis man sentenced to 20 years for domestic violence, kidnapping

JOHNSON CO., Ind. (WRTV) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding his family at gunpoint after a domestic violence incident.

Robert Vanatta IV, 30, was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Roesener. He will serve an additional two years on probation.

A jury convicted Vanatta in March of multiple felony charges. The highest charge was Criminal Confinement with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 3 Felony.

According to the Johnson County prosecutor, the case began March 22, 2025, when Vanatta's wife fled their Marion County home with their 5-year-old daughter and her two teenage sons. She was escaping ongoing domestic violence, according to court records.

The family rented a room at Candlewood Suites in Greenwood near the County Line Road exit from I-65. Vanatta arrived shortly after trying to get information from the clerk about his family's location. The family decided to relocate after he left.

As the family left the hotel in their vehicle, Vanatta chased them down. He rammed their car and forced them off the road.

Vanatta then ordered his wife and children into his truck at gunpoint and threatened to shoot them.

As Vanatta began driving with everyone in his truck, the 17-year-old stepson drew a box cutter and began stabbing Vanatta.

The mother found her gun and fired warning shots to stop the fight. The family then got out of the truck and ran to the hotel. Police were called and Vanatta drove off.

Prosecutor Lance Hamner said his office was pleased with the maximum sentence.

"Criminals like Vanatta are the reason maximum sentences are enacted," Hamner said. "This is how we protect our community."

The prosecutor said Judge Roesener addressed Vanatta directly during sentencing.

"You are supposed to be the protector and show your kids how to give and receive love in a good way," the judge said. "You are supposed to be the wall that others must get through before they can get to your kids. You are not that guy; you are the opposite of that guy."