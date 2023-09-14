Indianapolis man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making gun conversion devices with 3D printer

INDIANAPOLIS —An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for making “Glock switches” and “auto-sears” using a 3D printer and selling them.

31-year-old Micah Moore pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun. He was sentenced to seven years and six months.

According to court documents, investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searched Moore’s house in Indianapolis on July 18, 2022.

In the dining room area, police say they recovered two machinegun conversion devices, also known as Glock switches. They also recovered three black auto-sears that were created to function as a machinegun conversion device if installed on a semiautomatic rifle.

Police say conversion devices are considered machine guns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal to possess or sell.

In an interview with police, Moore admitted to making and selling switches and auto-sears using a 3D printer. He also stated that he was reselling firearms that he bought off the street.

“Criminals who put illegal machineguns onto our streets add fuel to the fire of gun violence already devastating far too many of our families,” Zachary A. Myers, the United States attorney for the southern district of Indiana, said. “Possession and sale of these extremely dangerous devices is a serious crime which can result in years in federal prison. Our office will continue to work with the ATF, IMPD, and all our partners in law enforcement to get illegal machineguns out of our communities and hold gun traffickers accountable.”

Once released from prison, Moore will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years and must pay a $750 fine.