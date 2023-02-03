Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday.

WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business.

Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called to Poplar White Station Library, located near the business, because the same man was fighting with someone inside.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokeswoman Keli McAlister says that when police tried to speak to Torence Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis, he drew a weapon and shot one of the officers.

The second officer then shot and killed Jackson.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Their name has not been released.

Employees and patrons were inside the library during the shooting, but no one else was injured.

The TBI says agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

