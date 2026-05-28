Indianapolis man, teen charged after Fishers IHOP carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An-18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Indianapolis, face felony charges after an armed carjacking at a Fishers pancake restaurant.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. Monday to a carjacking at the IHOP at 9750 North by Northeast Blvd., just north of East 96th Street, the Fishers Police Department said in a release.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man working for DoorDash called 911 and said two men came up to him in the parking lot and stole his vehicle.

The DoorDash driver told officers he went inside the restaurant, picked up the order, and was putting the food in his car when he was approached by two males wearing black clothing and ski masks. One of the suspects “pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at him and asked where the keys were,” court papers say.

The victim told the suspects the keys were in the car. He said the men drove off in his car, and he ran away from the scene.

Investigators used the victim’s AirPods and the FLOCK camera system to follow the vehicle as it traveled south on Binford Boulevard into Indianapolis.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the stolen vehicle unoccupied in the 4000 block of Monaco Drive. That’s an address within the Chateau in the Woods apartment complex at the intersection of Allisonville Road and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. The victim’s AirPods pinged at an address near where the car was found, court papers say.

Detectives collected surveillance video near the restaurant that showed what the suspects were wearing. Fishers detectives assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, working with FBI special agents, then found two suspects in the same apartment complex wearing clothing that matched the images from the carjacking, police said.

After Fishers detectives obtained a search warrant, IMPD SWAT and K-9 officers helped serve the warrant and arrest 18-year-old Khalil Glover and the 17-year-old.

Inside the apartment, officers found evidence tied to the robbery, including gloves, a black ski mask, and the firearm believed to have been used in the armed carjacking.

Detectives interviewed Glover, who confessed to the carjacking and admitted that the 17-year-old was with him during the robbery, Fishers police say.

Glover and the 17-year-old suspect were arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Both suspects face felony charges of armed robbery, pointing a firearm, auto theft, and theft. The teenage suspect also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun. His name is not being released because of his age.