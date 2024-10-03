Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency battles backlog during transition

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to processing evidence, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is backed up. That means delays for law enforcement requesting information for cases.

I-MCFSA director Richard Amberger said the goal is to process DNA and guns within 42 days, but right now, that's not happening.

On average, it's taking roughly 241 days to process DNA evidence and 181 days for guns.

Amberger said DNA (biology) has the largest backlog.

"The backlog is a number that people don't understand because it could be cases that are sitting there waiting to be tested. It could be cases that are in progress being tested, or it could be cases that are waiting to be reviewed by another examiner," he said.

They moved operations to the new crime lab, near the Marion County Criminal Justice Center. The labs are short on staff and they're hoping to catch up once settled into the new facility.

"This is the first time in the history of the crime lab that all elements are under one roof, so that will help the flow of evidence, testing of evidence, and the reporting of test results," Amberger said.

The director says to help with the delay, the agency is hoping to outsource non-high-profile cases.

Funding for that would come from the city's 2025 budget if it's approved this month.

"The backlogs don't mean cases are sitting around waiting to be worked. Yes, it does encompass that, but it also encompasses cases that are in progress, and cases that are waiting to be reviewed. Every crime lab across the nation has a backlog," Amberger said.

I-MCFSA also reports an increase in firearms requests.

IMPD says despite the crime log backlog, its solve rate for homicides this year is nearly 60%, and 25% for non-fatal shootings.

Deputy Chief Adams says those percentages are the goals the homicide unit set for this year.

