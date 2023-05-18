Indianapolis Metropolitan High School students arrested, charged after bringing loaded guns to school

INDIANAPOLIS— Two 16-year-old students face felony charges after bringing loaded guns to school.

The teens are charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm preliminarily after photographing themselves with semi-automatic guns that were loaded inside Indianapolis Metropolitan High School.

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Principal Christina Lear released the following statement after the incident.

“Indianapolis Metropolitan High School takes any and all threats to student and staff safety very seriously. On May 15, school administrators were made aware of potential weapons on school grounds and took quick action in collaboration with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. School resumed normal operations for the remainder of the day.

We are proud of our students and staff for their efforts to keep our school community safe.”