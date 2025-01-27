Indianapolis mother arrested for neglect after death of 2-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is facing neglect charges after the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 33-year-old woman is charged with Neglect, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Skylar Gardner.

A probable cause affidavit revealed on Jan. 25, officers responded to a call placed by the woman, who reported finding her daughter unresponsive underneath a dresser in their apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman claimed she had been preparing dinner and had called for her children—her 4-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter—to eat. While the son came, the girl did not respond. After searching the home, the woman told police she found her daughter cold to the touch and not breathing. In an attempt to save her daughter, she said she carried her daughter outside and called 911 while also contacting her boyfriend.

Upon evaluating the apartment, officers conducted a protective sweep. They noted the presence of trash scattered throughout the living space, human feces on the walls and furniture, and a strong odor of rotting food permeating the air.

Minutes later, emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the child deceased. The paramedics noted that she was cold, and rigor mortis had already set in. Upon examining her body, medical personnel observed bruising and injuries on her face, arms, legs, back, and vagina. In addition, IU Health Riley Children's Hospital's Child Protection team confirmed the child had a large puncture wound to her neck.

During the investigation, the mother and her boyfriend were transported to the IMPD Child Abuse office.

According to the affidavit, the boyfriend reportedly told police that the mother stays at his residence every night and the kids are not usually with her. He said they were at his residence once a week at most.

When detectives spoke with the mother, she reportedly told police that she leaves both her children at home alone for multiple hours a day. She said she would check on them once a day to bring them food and drink. She also told police that she last bathed the kids a week or two weeks ago. She said when she checks on the children she sees feces on their hands and feet and that her daughter's vagina was red and swollen because of her pampers.

The mother allegedly said that she knew she neglected her daughter but did not physically harm her. She also admitted to spending seven nights a week at her boyfriend's house while leaving the kids alone.