Indianapolis mother, boyfriend arrested after 5-year-old allegedly dies from malnourishment

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after a toddler died Tuesday due to neglect.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Denver Drive on reports of an unresponsive child at 5:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 5-year-old inside a residence.

The child, identified as Kinsleigh Welty, appeared to be malnourished, according to IMPD. She was transported to Riley Hospital where she died.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives began to investigate, and Child Services took custody of other children living in the home.

Police arrested Kinsleigh’s 29-year-old mother for Murder and Child Neglect Resulting in Death, as well as her 27-year-old boyfriend for Child Neglect Resulting in Death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the exact cause of death.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.