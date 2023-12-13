Indianapolis mother charged in death of her 9-month-old baby

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother has been charged with the death of her 9-month-old baby.

36-year-old Ingris Marleni-Hernandez is facing charges for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Aggravated Battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Marleni-Hernandez brought her baby to Riley Hospital for Children on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Marleni-Hernandez told police she was sleeping with the infant and got up to make coffee. She said she was up for 30-minutes before she heard crying. She went back to the bedroom and found the baby stuck between the mattress and headboard.

Court documents say as Marleni-Hernandez tried to pull the infant up, she lost her balance and the baby’s head struck the headboard. She said the baby then suffered from a seizure.

Medical records from Riley show the baby suffered from severe brain and neck injuries that was not explained by Marleni-Hernandez, police say.

When detectives confronted Marleni-Hernandez about the injuries, court documents say she changed her story “several times.” Eventually, she allegedly told them she had shaken the baby for several minutes until the baby stopped crying.

The baby was pronounced dead on Dec. 11, and Marleni-Hernandez was arrested shortly after.