Indianapolis mother charged with neglect after baby overdoses on fentanyl

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother has been charged with neglect after her infant daughter, suffered a fentanyl overdose that required emergency medical intervention.

Marialuiza Ruiz, 32, is charged with Neglect of a Dependent, a level 3 felony.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on February 11 at a residence in the 1600 block of Edgecombe Avenue when IMPD officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, medical personnel were already performing lifesaving efforts on the baby, who was then stabilized and transported to Riley Hospital. The medical staff reportedly noted her pinpoint pupils indicative of an opioid overdose. Narcan was administered, and the infant began to respond.

Court documents reveal the lab results confirmed that the baby's urine tested positive for fentanyl.

On February 12, detectives obtained search and blood draw warrants for Ruiz. During the search of her home, authorities recovered multiple syringes, two spoons with a white powdery substance, two bottle caps with residue, and an elastic tourniquet strap among other items associated with drug use.

In an interview, Ruiz revealed that her children, including the baby and another infant, were currently wards of the state. The children were allegedly under her care following a decision by the Department of Child Services to allow unsupervised visits. Court docs show Ruiz stated that she had been clean for six months but had experienced a relapse shortly before the incident. The night of the overdose, the children were dropped off by their grandparents. Ruiz said that while the children appeared healthy upon their arrival, narcotics might have managed to fall onto the floor where the baby might have ingested them.

Ruiz was arrested for neglect of a dependent and transported to Marion County Jail. As of now, the baby is reported to be in stable condition at Riley Hospital.