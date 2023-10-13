Indianapolis mother to host ‘Stop the Violence’ brunch in honor of her son who was shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a “Stop the Violence” brunch on Saturday. The event is free and for adults who have lost a loved one.

It’s the third annual event inspired by Daiontez Locke. He was shot and killed in Oct. 2019.

“I’m trying to find ways to cope, stay busy and reach out to other mothers and fathers that are dealing with the same thing,” Kelly Langford said.

Langford is Locke’s mother, and she makes sure his legacy lives on. She hopes by hosting this brunch, she’s able to inspire parents to keep moving forward.

“This year, we are doing it differently. It’s more of a self-care. I have a lot of resourceful people who will be there,” she said.

The brunch will include grief support resources and much more.

“My message to parents is to live. Do not forget about your other children if you have any. You may not understand but you still have to live for yourself and your other children as well,” Langford said.

Locke leaves behind three precious boys.

"It's crazy. They know who he is when we show them a picture of him. We make sure they know," Langford said.

Losing a son, brother, father, cousin, or friend is a pain hundreds of families face across Indianapolis.

Langford wants these families to know while the loss will never be filled, there are resources available to help cope.

She also begs those pulling triggers to stop.

"Please, Indianapolis and everyone, stop the gun violence. We are tired. We are hurting. Children are left behind. We are left here to try and give them some type of memory of their loved ones. Why don't you just put the guns down and just live," Langford said.

The brunch will be held at 1159 Country Club Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

