Indianapolis police chase ends in arrest of 1 adult and 1 juvenile; 4 guns found

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Seventy-six officers were present Thursday afternoon at the 1400 block of South Madison Avenue after a traffic stop turned into a police chase, leading to two arrests.

According to a release sent Friday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 4 p.m. Thursday, officers initiated a traffic stop after spotting a potential vehicle suspect. News 8 reached out to ask why the vehicle was under suspicion, but did not receive an immediate response.

After failing to stop, the vehicle, which two adult males and a juvenile occupied, fled.

Police say the two adults were taken into custody, and the juvenile, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, took off running from the car. During the foot pursuit, officers heard a gunshot come from the direction of the fleeing juvenile.

WRTV

Officers then slowed and requested the IMPD K9 and SWAT team, as well as drones and the Indiana State Police helicopter.

During the pursuit, IMPD posted to X, urging residents to “stay indoors, lock your doors, and report any suspicious activity to 911.”

Police found the juvenile hiding in a car nearby and was taken into custody. Police say he had a gunshot wound to his leg, and they believe he shot himself during the foot chase.

In total, police found four guns; two in the juvenile’s possession, another was found close by in the path the juvenile had run, and the fourth handgun was found in the suspect vehicle.

Police say the other adult male was arrested for resisting law enforcement.

Police shared no further information regarding the incident.