Indianapolis police detain people with help of FBI, DHS on Wolfgang Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — People were detained after authorities served a search warrant Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the operation involving "a warrant service" happened on Wolfgang Drive in the Hanover North housing subdivision. IMPD did not say what type of warrant was served.

Dylan Chestnut/WRTV

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted IMPD.

Marion County's computer-aided design system said Indianapolis police were sent to the 2900 block of Wolfgang Drive for an investigation at 3:26 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

No additional information has been released.