Indianapolis police seeking tips in 2006 cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a 2006 cold case.

The body of 26-year-old James Hudson Jr. was found on the floor of a near north side residence, located in the 2600 block of N. Guilford Avenue, on Jul. 5, 2006. He had been shot several times.

According to investigators on the case, there have been suspects in relation to Hudson's death developed over the last 15 years, but the investigation has since stalled.

Police ask that anyone who may know something to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

