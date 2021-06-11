Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Indianapolis police seeking tips in 2006 cold case

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
James Hudson Jr.
James Hudson Jr..png
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:56:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a 2006 cold case.

The body of 26-year-old James Hudson Jr. was found on the floor of a near north side residence, located in the 2600 block of N. Guilford Avenue, on Jul. 5, 2006. He had been shot several times.

According to investigators on the case, there have been suspects in relation to Hudson's death developed over the last 15 years, but the investigation has since stalled.

Police ask that anyone who may know something to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!