Indianapolis resident killed in Kentucky State University campus shooting

A 19-year-old Indianapolis resident and Kentucky State University student was killed during a shooting on the university's campus Tuesday afternoon.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as DeJon Darrell Fox, Jr., who was pronounced deceased at Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Fox's family said he was a sophomore at the university and attended Victory College Prep in Indianapolis.

WRTV

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall on KSU's campus. A second student was also shot and remains in stable but critical condition at UK Hospital.

Jacob Lee Bard of Evansville, Indiana, has been charged with murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. According to a police report, Bard was involved in a physical altercation on campus when he pulled a handgun and shot two individuals. Police confirmed that Bard was not a student at the university.

The incident prompted an immediate lockdown of the KSU campus as law enforcement responded to reports of an active aggressor just after 3:30 p.m. The Frankfort Police Department, working with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, quickly secured the campus and arrested the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Frankfort City Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Kentucky State University has canceled classes, final exams, and activities for the remainder of the week.