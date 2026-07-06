Indianapolis sees significant drop in violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — New preliminary numbers from IMPD show violent crime continues to trend downward in Indianapolis.

So far this year, the city has recorded 53 homicides, down 20 percent compared to this time last year. Non-fatal shooting incidents are also down 33 percent, with 139 reported so far this year. Overall, violent crime is down 29 percent while property crime has dropped 13.5 percent.

“The approach that we’ve been taking with our gun violence reduction strategy, and being very intentional about proactively trying to make contact and prevent the next shooting, is paying off. Our officers, our teams throughout our agency, our partners have all been working very closely together to try to continue to drive those numbers down,” IMPD Chief Terry said.

Chief Terry says they’ll continue focusing on proactive policing and community partnerships as they work to keep those numbers moving in the right direction.