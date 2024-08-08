Indianapolis woman carjacked at gunpoint by an alleged suspect with long criminal record

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint this week.

“Just watch your surroundings and be very careful,” the victim told WRTV.

The victim asked to not be identified out of fear for her safety but says the incident started at a gas station near 16th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

“When I came out of the gas station, he moved my car to the gas pump and told me to get in the car,” the victim said.

The victim told WRTV that the alleged suspect took the car with her in it and started driving for miles.

“We are on these dark roads out in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night, so we weren’t even passing cars. I was thinking about just jumping out. I’d rather be rolling down the street going 90 miles an hour than murdered,” she said.

The woman says she eventually got out of the car near 9th Street and Arlington Avenue. Court documents say officers arrested the suspect later in the morning.

Court records show the alleged suspect has a lengthy criminal history.

