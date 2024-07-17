Indy City-County Council moves closer to approving ordinance to crack down on short-term rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents are one step closer to having stricter rules in place to crack down on excessive issues with Airbnb and short-term rentals.

"50 years. Over 50 years in that house," Michael Troutt said.

Troutt has called Lexington Avenue in Fountain Square home for most of his life.

"That's what I'm saying. I was out there at six in the morning sweeping up glass. Where busted booze bottles, been out there fighting. That ain't right," Troutt said.

He tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley that he recently noticed a change in the neighborhood.

"Something needs to be done about these Airbnb’s because it is getting out of hand. Big time," Troutt said.

Troutt said roughly six nearby homes have turned into Airbnb’s within the last 3 years.

"That ain't right. Too many people are partying. And when you mix drugs with booze, you're gonna have a problem," Troutt said.

A problem Indianapolis City-County Council is trying to get ahead of.

"It's not about taking rights away. Many, many of these Airbnb’s are owned by out-of-state, non-existent landlords who don't respond," Councilor Kristin Jones of District 18 said.

Jones said this is a quality-of-life issue, not allowing an appropriate balance between landlords, residents, and visitors.

The ordinance will require landlords of Airbnb and short-term rentals to properly register properties as such, to receive annual permits and inspections.

"And that's all that we are asking for tonight. So that when there's an issue, our neighbors and constituents can find that person to call. So IMPD doesn't spend 3-5 hours looking for the person who's responsible," Jones said.

“There are a lot of pieces to the ordinance as far as what we request. The three strikes you’re out rule that was mandated by the state. This ordinance is essentially written within the shell of what we are allowed to do based on state statutes related to short-term rentals," Abbey Brands, Director of Business and Neighborhood Services for the City of Indianapolis said.

It's annoyance Troutt said he hopes this ordinance can fix, so he can get back to his peace and quiet.

"As long as the landlords put rules down, it wouldn't be a problem. But there are no rules. They just go in there and 10, 15, 20, 30 of them and party all night long. That ain't good for the neighbors," Troutt said.

On Monday night, the Metropolitan and Economic Development committee voted to send the ordinance Proposal No. 205, 2024, to the full city-county council with a do-pass recommendation. They added an amendment that would also apply to tiny homes and container homes on properties.