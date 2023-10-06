Indy FOP supports ISP Superintendent's call for overhaul of criminal justice system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are showing support for the Indiana State Police superintendent's call for a review and overhaul of the Marion County criminal justice system.

The Indy FOP issued a unanimous vote supporting ISP superintendent Doug Carter's strong objections, what he calls the "revolving door" of the criminal justice system.

This comes after the suspect of a fatal crash that killed three people was released from jail, after posting what the FOP believe was a low bond.

Luis Leyba-Gonzalez, 19, was charged with three counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death and three counts of reckless driving causing death for the incident. He was released on a $1,000 bond and $50,000 surety bond, which by law, you must pay 10% of.

According to Indy FOP, this is just one on a list of instances that "have failed to balance the safety of the public with the rights of the accused."

“No one is saying bond should not be available for offenders, but common sense intervention that also takes into account victims, their families and the overall safety of the community must be returned to Court procedures and policies,” said FOP President Rick Snyder in a statement.

The vote represents over 3,000 rank-and-file police officers from IMPD, Beech Grove, Speedway, Cumberland, State Police, School Police Officers of all 9 townships and other law enforcement throughout Marion County.

With their support, officers within Indianapolis hope steps will be taken to revive the overall criminal justice system throughout Indiana.

“Superintendent Carter made clear, Indy’s revolving door ‘is not working’ and if corrective actions do not occur ‘we’re going to lose a civilized society.’ We could not agree more and call on state and local leaders to Close the Door," Snyder said.

The IndyBar's Judicial Criticism Response Committee released a statement in response to the criticism of Marion County Courts.

In their response, the committee states that Superintendent Carter's statement are not factual and that the organization feels incumbent to correct the record.

In regards to the case of Leyba Gonzalez, they state:

An evaluation of the probable cause affidavit, the defendant’s criminal history, and all other appropriate circumstances supports that the bond issued by Judge Harrison in the amount of $50,000 surety plus $1,000 cash was appropriate.

The full statement can be read below:

Marion County Court Administrator Emily VanOsdol says the Indiana Constitution requires bail to be set to make sure the person who is accused in a crime will show up in court. When setting a bond, a judge can consider factors such as the accused person's criminal history.

Mark Spitzer, a Circuit Court Judge in Grant County, says the bond schedule is set by judges in each county and they can meet to vote on changes at any time.

The Indiana Constitution has has different bond standards for those who are charged with crimes, such a murder, versus lower-level felonies.

"We can do better. We must do better. We call for the same things so get around a table with us and let's fix this,” Snyder said.

