Indy joins lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai for spike in vehicle thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, members of the City-County Council and IMPD announced their participation in a national lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for public safety costs relating to a string of vehicle thefts caused a lack of anti-theft safeguards.

“Indianapolis has seen year-to-date declines in most forms of crime this year, but we have seen auto thefts buck that trend with a 24% increase, due almost exclusively to Kia and Hyundai models,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Indy joins this lawsuit to hold these manufacturers responsible for the negligence that has adversely impacted vehicle owners, our police, and our larger community.”

In 2023, as of July 17, thefts of Kia vehicles are up 400% in Indiana and thefts of Hyundai vehicles is up nearly 250%.

“The dramatic surge in these incidents over the past year not only deprives residents of their property and creates costly repairs, it also poses a threat to our community and public safety,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Law enforcement has seen stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles used in the furtherance of violent acts including assaults, robberies, hit-and-run personal injury accidents, shootings, and even murder. It is imperative that law enforcement and the city address this escalating issue and work together to devise comprehensive solutions to protect our community, residents, and vehicle owners."

That multi-district litigation includes claims on behalf of consumers, insurers and numerous other cities, including New York City, Seattle, Milwaukee, Madison, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Baltimore and Buffalo