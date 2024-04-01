Indy man accused of molesting 13-year-old girl on Carnival cruise

MIAMI (WPLG) — An Indiana man is facing charges in South Florida after police accused him of molesting a teenage girl on a Carnival cruise.

Police arrested Jason LeFavour, 44, of Indianapolis, on Friday after the Carnival Conquest returned to PortMiami.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, LeFavour walked past the 13-year-old on the ship’s third deck and “grabbed her left buttocks with his hand” just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

“The victim disclosed that she felt an aggressive hit, prompting her to turn around and request security assistance,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Authorities said they were able to identify LeFavour as the suspect through “investigative means.”

Police said during an interview, LeFavour told detectives “he did not remember his actions at the time of the incident due to him being intoxicated.”

Authorities arrested him on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Miami-Dade court records show that LeFavour was released on a $2,500 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him.