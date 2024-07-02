Indy man arrested after filming himself raping woman and her daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a west side home and raped a woman and her daughter at gunpoint.

The 21-year-old man is preliminarily charged with two counts of rape.

According to court documents, the man broke into the home on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon and proceeded to rape a woman and her 12-year-old daughter.

The woman told police she returned home from a tire shop when she answered a knock at her door and found the then unknown man pointing a gun at her while wearing a mask.

That man recorded the crime on a cell phone, according to the woman.

Using a description from the woman and daughter, along with nearby cameras, IMPD officers were able to locate the man at a home on W. 28th street. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop on W. 30th Street and Annette Street.

The man denied the crime to police, according to court documents.

WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed against them.