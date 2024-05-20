Indy man arrested after stealing money, Funyuns in northside robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with two counts of robbery after alleging robbing two north side businesses on May 17.

55-year-old Alonzo Sansbury was arrested after IMPD used license plate reading technology to track him down from the robbery of a Dollar Tree and Big Lots on the north side of Indy.

According to IMPD, Sansbury robbed a Dollar Tree on N. Keystone Avenue and a Big Lots on N. Allisonville Road within 30 minutes on May 17.

At Dollar Tree, Sansbury allegedly attempted to pay with a fake $100 bill and then demanded money from the register. Shortly after, he allegedly stole money and Funyuns from the Big Lots store.

Matching surveillance video and license plate reading cameras, IMPD tracked Sansbury down.

Inside Sansbury's car were pieces of clothing that matched the surveillance and the bag of Funyuns he stole from the Big Lots, according to police.

