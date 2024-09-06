Indy man arrested after string of auto thefts in Hamilton County

FISHERS — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man faces numerous charges in Hamilton County after being caught following a string of auto thefts.

Montez Beech, 22, was arrested on Thursday in Fishers for his connection to at least five auto theft cases in Hamilton County and an active warrant in Marion County for auto theft and theft.

According to Fishers PD, the Noblesville Police Department's Intelligence Unit alerted our Fishers patrol officers about multiple stolen vehicles in their community.

Fishers officers located the suspect's blacked-out Hyundai Sedan in the city. With the use of Flock camera technology officers were able to stop Beech near 126th Street and Reynolds Drive.

Beech was taken into custody without incident.

