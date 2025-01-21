Indy man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting pregnant wife

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his pregnant wife and killing her unborn baby.

According to a probable cause affidavit, IMPD officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway Drive after receiving reports of a shooting on the evening of Jan. 19.

Upon arrival, officers found a pregnant woman, 25 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers observed blood throughout the residence and found several cartridge casings near the victim. Emergency medical personnel transported her to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Detectives responded to the hospital for victim interviews and initiated an investigation. A key witness informed police that she had arrived at the residence to do laundry when she saw the estranged husband of the victim identified as Jeremey Wayne McBride.

McBride was reportedly standing in the bathroom next to the victim, who was lying on the floor bleeding. The witness reported that McBride appeared to be on a phone call, during which he mentioned that someone had been shot.

Shortly after, a woman contacted dispatch and reported that McBride called her and confessed that he was driving to the police department to turn himself in for shooting his wife. This led officers to identify a 2015 red Jeep Compass registered to McBride as he was making his way to the police station.

Police were able to locate the Jeep driving eastbound on E Raymond Street and activated their emergency lights. The vehicle quickly pulled over in front of 23 E Raymond Street. At approximately 6:39 p.m., officers arrested McBride.

During the arrest, McBride said “the gun” was in the vehicle. Officers found a black handgun in the front passenger seat of the Jeep.

Detectives obtained two search warrants relating to the vehicle. During the search, investigators recovered a black KelTec P17 handgun, along with an extended magazine and two additional loaded handgun magazines from the vehicle, confirmed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

As the investigation unfolded, police learned from medical personnel the victim had sustained five gunshot wounds that entered from her back and traveled into her abdomen. Tragically, medical staff confirmed that the twenty-week-old fetus she was carrying had died as a result of the shooting. Despite the severity of her injuries, the victim was reported to be in stable condition following emergency surgery.

On Monday, Jan. 20, detectives conducted an interview with McBride, in which McBride admitted to detectives that he had gone to the residence to kill his wife, kill the fetus she was carrying, and then kill himself.

Mcbride told police that he purchased the firearm and ammunition and tested it multiple times in a wooded area near the home. He then stated that he shot his wife multiple times.

