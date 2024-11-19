Indy man arrested for robbing 3 men putting up siding on a home at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing three men at gunpoint on Saturday as they put up siding on a home.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Central Avenue to investigate the robbery.

When they arrived three men told police that a man approached them asking for a job. The men told the man that they did not have any openings.

The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from the three men. They said he removed all three of the men's wallets and then ran north on the alley east of Central Ave.

IMPD continued their investigation and learned the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers set up a perimeter until the suspect came out.

Police said the suspect ran from officers. He was observed by police reaching in his waistband and tossing something.

With an assistance of a K-9, IMPD took the 25-year-old male suspect into custody. Police also found the black handgun with an extended magazine that the suspect tossed.

According to police, the suspect prohibited to have a firearm.

He was arrested for robbery, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.