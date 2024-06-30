Indy man arrested in Fishers after robbing Taco Bell, fleeing from police

FISHERS — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man early Sunday morning after he robbed a Taco Bell, fled from police and fired his weapon.

According to police, just after 1:30 a.m. officers were called about a robbery and carjacking at the Taco Bell on Allisonville Road.

Police learned that several males went through the drive-through window with guns drawn and demanded money.

One of the suspects left in a blue Dodge Challenger that belonged to one of the victims.

Officers were able to locate the stolen Dodge Challenger going southbound on Allisonville Road and they initiated a traffic stop.

A pursuit then began south on Allisonville into Marion County.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old from Indianapolis, exited the car and fled on foot.

Several officers, including a K-9 team, chased the suspect.

During the foot pursuit, officers heard a gunshot. The K-9 was ahead of the foot pursuit, when the shot was fired. No officers or the K-9 were injured.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody with a K-9 apprehension. He was medically evaluated before being transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

The suspect had evidence that belonged to the victims at Taco Bell. A handgun was also located near where he was taken into custody. The gun was a glock and had a machine gun conversion device attached to it.

RELATED VIDEO | 263% increase in cases filed involving 'glock switches' in 2023

MCPO: 263% increase in cases filed involving "glock switches" in 2023

During an interview, the suspect confessed to the Robbery, Auto theft, and firing a shot.He is being held on 12 preliminary charges, including:

Robbery

Intimidation

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury

Theft

Auto Theft

Pointing A Firearm at Another

Criminal Confinement While Armed with A Deadly Weapon

Resisting Law Enforcement

Resisting Law Enforcement Using a Vehicle

Criminal Recklessness Using a Deadly Weapon

Kidnapping While Armed with A Deadly Weapon

Possession Of a Machine Gun



If you have any information regarding the other suspects you can call 317-595-3300.