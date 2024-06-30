Indy man arrested in Fishers after robbing Taco Bell, fleeing from police

FISHERS — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man early Sunday morning after he robbed a Taco Bell, fled from police and fired his weapon.
According to police, just after 1:30 a.m. officers were called about a robbery and carjacking at the Taco Bell on Allisonville Road.
Police learned that several males went through the drive-through window with guns drawn and demanded money.
One of the suspects left in a blue Dodge Challenger that belonged to one of the victims.
Officers were able to locate the stolen Dodge Challenger going southbound on Allisonville Road and they initiated a traffic stop.
A pursuit then began south on Allisonville into Marion County.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old from Indianapolis, exited the car and fled on foot.
Several officers, including a K-9 team, chased the suspect.
During the foot pursuit, officers heard a gunshot. The K-9 was ahead of the foot pursuit, when the shot was fired. No officers or the K-9 were injured.
Officers were able to take the suspect into custody with a K-9 apprehension. He was medically evaluated before being transported to the Hamilton County Jail.
The suspect had evidence that belonged to the victims at Taco Bell. A handgun was also located near where he was taken into custody. The gun was a glock and had a machine gun conversion device attached to it.
During an interview, the suspect confessed to the Robbery, Auto theft, and firing a shot.He is being held on 12 preliminary charges, including:
- Robbery
- Intimidation
- Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury
- Theft
- Auto Theft
- Pointing A Firearm at Another
- Criminal Confinement While Armed with A Deadly Weapon
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Resisting Law Enforcement Using a Vehicle
- Criminal Recklessness Using a Deadly Weapon
- Kidnapping While Armed with A Deadly Weapon
- Possession Of a Machine Gun
If you have any information regarding the other suspects you can call 317-595-3300.