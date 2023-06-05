Indy man charged with reckless homicide in December fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness after an investigation found him to be driving nearly three times the speed limit at the time of a fatal crash in December.

According to court documents, Bendrick Phillips was traveling down E. Washington Street at 95 mph just beforestriking another vehiclein the 8300 block of E. Washington Street.

In that car was Jaiden Marion, who died in the crash.

"All of the people in the world on the road and it just had to be my baby," Kile Dean, Marion's father, said. "She was just going to the dollar store."

Another person inside the car that was struck was critically injured with broken bones and a ruptured spleen.

Investigators found in the powertrain control module (PCM), that Phillips was friving his Ford Crown Victoria at 83 mph at the time of impact. He was traveling 95 mph just before impact.

The speed limit at this spot in the city is 35 mph.

"(The last six months has) Been a nightmare," Dean said. "The guy that did this has just gone on living his life while we've had to bury a 19-year-old, all because he wanted to race down the street at 100 mph