Indy man guilty of murdering 18-year-old in August 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man was found guilty this week of killing an 18-year-old in August 2021.

Derice Wilson was found guilty of murder in the death of Michael Simmons. It took the jury just 45 minutes to come to a verdict.

Simmons died a day after being shot in the head outside of a west side gas station.

According to court documents, Wilson can be seen on video exiting a vehicle and walking over to Simmons car. After a short exchange of words, Wilson is seen shooting at Simmons.

Wilson, and Yashika Clowers, were arrested in Florida and brought back to Indiana within two weeks of the crime.

Clowers was found guilty of Assisting a Criminal in the case.

“The immediate efforts in seeking assistance from the community allowed law enforcement to quickly identify the defendant,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Through security footage and tips from the community, IMPD and multiple law enforcement agencies were able to work together to locate and bring the suspect back to Indianapolis to face charges, leading to today’s resolution.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.