Indy man robs Fishers gas station, eventually arrested at Shelbyville casino

FISHERS — An Indianapolis Man faces charges of robbery and theft after he reportedly robbed a gas station in Fishers and then went to a local casino.

Fishers police say the man robbed the Circle K near 96th Street and Allisonville Road just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Security cameras and license plate reads then helped police track the man's car to the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville.

At the casino, the man was arrested without incident. The cash from the gas station was still in his car.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.