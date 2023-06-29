Indy man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for distributing child sex abuse videos on social media

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving images and videos of child sexual abuse over the internet.

According to court documents, in 2021, Facebook and Snapchat accounts later found to be associated with Kenneth Woods, 35, came to the attention of IMPD for uploading videos showing child sexual abuse.

A search of Wood’s residence in Indianapolis led police to a cell phone that contained videos of the child sexual abuse.

Further investigation uncovered an email account used by Woods to send videos of child sexual abuse to a specific individual, with whom Woods also talked about sex acts he desired to perform with that individual’s minor daughter.

Police say the child sex abuse materials distributed and possessed by Woods included the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

Woods was previously convicted in 2021 in Florida of two felony charges related to obscene communications with a minor and possessing a photograph depicting child sexual abuse.

“Criminals with a sexual interest in children continue to use social media platforms and other internet technologies to seek out and disseminate vile images of horrific abuses,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. “Repeat offenders like this defendant demonstrate their unwillingness or inability to stop committing these crimes, exacerbating the trauma already inflicted on child victims. The sentence imposed today demonstrates the commitment of federal law enforcement and IMPD to make our children safer by ensuring that these dangerous repeat offenders are in prison where they belong.”

Woods was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release.