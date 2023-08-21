Watch Now
Indy man to serve five years in prison for deadly OWI crash

Photo provided by family
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 21, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve five years in prison after killing a woman and injuring two others while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On July 24 of 2022, Brandon Hall was driving the KIA thatstruck and killed 24-year-old Meleah Berry.

Berry and another passenger were ejected from their vehicle. A total of four people were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, Hall's ACE was .091, while the legal limit is .08.

On Monday, Hall took a plea and plead guilty to causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more. Two other counts of the same charge were dismissed.

According to court records, Hall was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a $200 fine.

Hall will only serve five years due to two of the years being suspended. After he is released, Hall will have two years of probation.

