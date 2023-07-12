Indy man who killed 2 as a 17-year-old found guilty of murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted on two counts of murder stemming from the May 2021 shooting deaths of Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins.

Kelyn Harris, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was convicted as an adult recently in front of a jury.

According to court documents, IMPD officers were called around 8:15 p.m. on May 21, 2021 to the incident near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When they arrived, officers found two people, identified as 18-year-old Watkins and 23-year-old Smith, who were both suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Both eventually died of their injuries.

Harris was convicted in front of a jury after a two-day trial.

“During a particularly tough week for those in public safety and the Indianapolis community, these verdicts affirm our continued commitment to pursue justice on behalf of victims and their families,” Prosecutor Mears said. “These convictions mark the 27th and 28th murder convictions of 29 trials for Marion County prosecutors in 2023.”

A sentencing hearing is set for August 10 at 1 p.m.