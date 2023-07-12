Indy man who shot duplex neighbor in March formally charged with murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with murder after killing his neighbor in March 2023, according to court documents.

Zachariah Meehan, 25, faces one count of murder stemming from the March 28 shooting death of his 64-year-old neighbor Thomas Baughman.

IMPD officers were called to Orion Avenue around 6 p.m. on March 28 for a person shot. Baughman was foudn there and transported to a local hospital where he died.

At the scene, officers requested Meehan to exit his house for questioning regarding the shooting, but he refused.

The refusal led to a SWAT callout. The standoff ended with Meehan and his girlfriend exiting the home without further incident.

In interviews with police since the incident occurred, Meehan told police that Baughman and his friends had broken into his home and stolen numerous things from his mailbox and front porch.

Meehan also claimed he was being stalked on social media by Baughman.

During an altercation on March 28, Meehan claims he shot Baughman in self-defense. Witnesses at the scene disputed this, saying he "wasn't provoked".

Meehan is charged with murder and his jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 2.