Indy parents face neglect charges for leaving kids in locked car during extreme temperatures

LAWRENCE — Two parents are facing neglect charges after leaving two children locked inside a car during extreme temperatures on Tuesday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the Wal-Mart at 10735 Pendleton Pike on a report of kids locked in a vehicle.

When the officer arrived, the parents were just getting back to their SUV.

Police said one of the children was observed sweating profusely from his head and neck, while the other child seemed 'dazed' and was not sweating at all.

The officers asked Wal-Mart to check the cameras in order to see how long the kids were in the non-running vehicle with no air conditioning.

Based on the footage, police learned that the parents left the kids inside the car for approximately 40 minutes.

While temperatures were in the mid-90's during the incident, emergency personnel believe the car temperature to be approximately 125 degrees or more, with the children being inside for over 30 minutes.

The two parents were both arrested for charges of neglect of a dependent and transported to the Marion County Criminal Justice Center.

The children were checked out by medics on the scene and while both had normal vitals, medics found that both had higher blood temperature than what is normal for children their age.