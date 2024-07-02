Indy woman charged with reckless homicide after fatal northeast side crash in April

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing charges of reckless homicide after police said she drove twice the speed limit and had THC in her system before a deadly crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of E. 56th Street and N. Arlington Avenue back in April.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision, with one of the drivers suffering from serious injuries.

According to a court documents, detectives learned that a red 2022 Ford Escape driven by Latonia Brooks was traveling east on E. 56th street and approaching N. Arlington Avenue. At the same time, a gray 2010 Hyundai Accent driven by LaShauna Robinson was traveling west on E. 56th Street and attempting to turn south on Arlington.

The Hyundai turned into the path of the Ford, which slammed into the passenger side of the Hyundai, sending both cars into the intersection.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police found that the Ford, driven by Brooks was going 84 miles per hour before the impact. The posted speed limit was 40 miles per hour.

Court documents revealed police also tested the blood of both Robinson and Brooks.

There were positive findings in both. Robinson's blood was positive for methadone and Brooks was positive for Delta 9 THC.

Brooks has been formally charged with Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Sched. I or II Controlled Substance and Reckless Homicide def. recklessly kills another human being (using vehicle).