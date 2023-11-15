Indy woman recovering after stranger shot her in the eye with BB gun

WARNING: This story contains graphic photographs.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pregnant Indianapolis woman is recovering after being shot in the eye while driving on the city's east side in May.

According to court documents, Ayana Aleshire was driving in the area of 34th Street and Tacoma Avenue on May 27 when she felt something hit her eye. Aleshire quickly felt blood and jumped into the passenger seat so her fiance could take her to the hospital.

At the hospital, surgery was done to remove a BB from her eye.

Aleshire suffered optic nerve damaged that caused her to lose eyesight in her left eye.

IMPD learned of this incident while Aleshire was still in the hospital. Quickly, detectives were able to tie the incidents to other related incidents in the area the day before.

On May 26, officers investigated damage to four separate IndyGo buses from apparent BBs from a BB gun.

On that day, IndyGo contacted IMPD about incidents with their buses in the 5500 block of Keystone Avenue; the 5400 block of Keystone Avenue; the intersection of E. 38th Street and N. Sherman Drive; and the 2000 block of E. 34th Street. In these incidents, multiple windows were shot out of the buses and one IndyGo driver was struck in the forearm by a BB.

Utilizing "B-Link" cameras in the area and surveillance from the IndyGo buses, IMPD was able to track the shootings back to a singular Chevy Suburban.

The owner of that car is Juan Armour.

Armour was taken into custody in June on six counts of Criminal Recklessness.

Armour's friend, who Armour claimed to be the one in possession of the gun at the time of the shootings, also faces six counts of Criminal Recklessness.

During questioning Armour's friend told police he was aiming at street signs and did not mean to shoot the buses or car. He told police he wanted to pay for Aleshire's medical bills, according to court documents.