Indy youth group urges teens to stay safe this July 4th weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders met with teens near the Artsgarden downtown this week to talk about staying safe and out of trouble ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Young Men Inc, an organization aimed at empowering Black males ages 8 to 16, held the discussion to stress decision-making and city curfew rules.

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‘Making good choices can save their life’

Malachi Walker with Young Men Inc said the goal is to help kids understand their potential.

“Ultimate goal is to help kids make good decisions and choices in life,” Walker said. “One of the things that we stress to our young people in our Young Men is that they are somebody and they can succeed. We want them to know that making good choices can save their life.”

Walker said the group’s main purpose is to guide young people toward better life choices and help them understand their own potential.

Curfew warning for teens, parents

Walker also warned youth about Indianapolis curfew rules and what happens if they’re broken.

“There is a curfew,” Walker said. “They need to know that you cannot be down here after the curfew hours, otherwise you’ll be picked up, taken to a facility and held there until a parent picks you up.”

He urged parents to stay aware of their children’s whereabouts, especially at night.

“Know where your children are,” Walker said. “Wake up — when you’re going to bed and you’re out for the night, know that your children are at home safe.”

IFD: Must be 18 to set off fireworks

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson also reminded residents about fireworks rules for the holiday weekend.

You must be 18 to set off fireworks and be on property you own or have permission to use, IFD said.

Indianapolis curfew law prohibits minors under 18 from being in public places from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.