IndyGo passenger injured after someone shoots gun at bus in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus passenger was injured after someone shot at a bus Tuesday morning in Downtown Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened after 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of North Alabama and East North streets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said one person was hospitalized in stable condition after they were struck by a gunshot that came from outside the bus.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

IMPD detectives kept the bus at the location of the shooting for about an hour-and-a-half during the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.