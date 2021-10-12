Watch
IndyGo passenger injured after someone shoots gun at bus in Downtown Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
An IndyGo bus passenger was shot and wounded at North Alabama and East North streets in Downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 12, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus passenger was injured after someone shot at a bus Tuesday morning in Downtown Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened after 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of North Alabama and East North streets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said one person was hospitalized in stable condition after they were struck by a gunshot that came from outside the bus.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

IMPD detectives kept the bus at the location of the shooting for about an hour-and-a-half during the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.

