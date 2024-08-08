Infant located safely on Indy’s west side after vehicle stolen with child inside

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis infant is safe after a brief kidnapping on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The baby was inside a vehicle that was reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. in the area of W. 12th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD says officers began tracking the vehicle using license plate readers and minutes later received a call of a baby left alone in a car seat in the 2000 block of Somerset Avenue.

Officers safely located the child, who was checked out by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services before being returned to their parent.

IMPD is still searching for the stolen car.

