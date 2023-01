INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide after an infant was found unresponsive in an east side apartment on Sunday.

According to police, the 7-month-old was found unresponsive in the 4400 block of Linwood Avenue. After transport to Riley Hospital, the infant died.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined the child died from non-accidental trauma.

IMPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story.