Inmate escapes from work detail in Edinburgh

WRTV
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 30, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Indianapolis Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections says Marion Jaynes walked away from a work detail at Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

He was last seen on Monday morning driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate No. TK699MLU.

He was seen just before 11 a.m. near Harding and Lambert streets in Indianapolis.

Jaynes was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility. That is a minimum security facility.

If you see Marion Jaynes or the vehicle, contact police immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

