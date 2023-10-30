Inmate escapes from work detail in Edinburgh

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Indianapolis Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections says Marion Jaynes walked away from a work detail at Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

He was last seen on Monday morning driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate No. TK699MLU.

He was seen just before 11 a.m. near Harding and Lambert streets in Indianapolis.

Jaynes was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility. That is a minimum security facility.

If you see Marion Jaynes or the vehicle, contact police immediately.