Instructional assistant at Pendleton high school arrested on child seduction charges

PENDLETON — An instructional assistant at Pendleton Heights High School was arrested Friday following an investigation into allegations he was involved in inappropriate conduct with a student.

According to Madison County jail records, Pendleton police arrested Joseph Patton, 26, of Pendleton, on Friday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape and suspicion of child solicitation. Jail records indicate Patton posted a $20,000 cash bond and was later released.

Formal charges have not been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, according to a search of court records.

Dr. Mark Hall, superintendent of the South Madison Community School Corporation, said in a statement that the district was informed of the arrest by the Pendleton Police Department.

"Mr. Patton is an instructional assistant at Pendleton Heights High School as part of the Hamilton-Boone-Madison Special Services Cooperative," Hall said in the statement. "Safety is our top priority and we take claims of this nature very seriously."

According to the district's statement, the alleged incident took place off school property in 2018.

"When we learned of this allegation, we immediately removed the instructional assistant from contact with students and have been working closely with the Pendleton Police to support their investigation," the statement reads.

