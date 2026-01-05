Anderson home invasion ends with 1 suspect shot, 3 in custody

ANDERSON —One suspect is in the hospital, and three others are in custody after police say a home invasion led to a shooting in Anderson on Sunday.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to 712 Lonsvale Drive around 12:44 p.m. on January 4 for a reported shooting.

According to investigators, four suspects kicked in the rear door of the residence and forced their way inside. During the break-in, one of the occupants inside the home shot and wounded one of the intruders.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Anderson Police later located and arrested three of the four suspects, while the fourth was located when a medical facility notified officers that someone was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police have charged the three suspects in custody with Level 1 Burglary. The arrested suspects include one adult and two juveniles — a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male.

The fourth suspect, who was wounded during the home invasion, is expected to face similar charges pending the ongoing investigation.

Anderson Police's Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident. No charges have been announced against the homeowner who shot the intruder.