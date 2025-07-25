Investigators looking for more victims of ongoing molestation investigation

FISHERS — The Hamilton County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is looking for more possible victims connected to an ongoing investigation.

31-year-old Alec Hegge was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of several child sex crimes, including the molestation of an infant.

Detectives say Hegge worked with children with autism as a registered behavior therapist at Changing Lives Behavior Analysis, Inc. in Anderson.

Police believe there may be more victims due to his occupation.

If your family worked with Hegge and you believe you or your child is a victim, please contact Detective Chris Borgmann at 317-595-3467.