IPS Teacher charged with child seduction involving his 15-year-old mentee

INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS teacher has been charged with child seduction following an investigation that revealed troubling allegations involving the man and a teenager he was mentoring.

Gordon Bass is charged with six counts related to child seduction and sexual misconduct. According to a statement from IPS, Bass, who is employed as an IPS teacher, is currently on suspension pending investigation.

According to court documents, on June 27, 2025, IMPD officers responded to reports of child molestation at a residence on Laurel Hall Drive. The investigation began when the victim, a 15-year-old boy, contacted his mother to report inappropriate contact by his mentor.

According to police reports, the victim stated that he had been living with Bass for about four weeks over the summer to improve his basketball skills.

During interviews, the boy described incidents occurring while he was staying at Bass's home.

He recounted waking up to Bass inappropriately touching him while he was asleep and mentioned a series of similar encounters over the past months. He indicated that he believed the physical contact was inappropriate but struggled to vocalize his discomfort due to the mentor-mentee dynamic.

The boy's mother was informed of the situation after her son texted her about Bass's behavior. She immediately went to pick him up and contacted police once she understood the allegations.

The boy's grandmother, who also spoke to police, reinforced concerns about Bass's behavior, stating that she had previously advised her grandson to maintain boundaries with his mentor.

In his police interview, Bass acknowledged his relationship with the victim and confirmed their interactions, asserting that any physical contact was unintentional and not meant to be sexual in nature.

He described how he had offered mentorship to the victim and claimed to have provided him with various opportunities for growth in sports.

Bass is facing the following charges:

Child Seduction-Guardian, adoptive parent, adoptive grandparent, a level 5 felony

4 counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor committed by person at least 21 years old, a level 5 felony

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, a level 6 felony

He has a jury trial scheduled for September 16, 2025.